05.10.2024 13:12:33
Never-ending odyssey: the rise of perpetual cruises that offer the very wealthy a new home at sea
After numerous delays, the Odyssey finally sets sail from Belfast for three-and-a-half years – but what drives people to spend a fortune living full-time on luxury liners?On 13 March 2020 a cruise ship called the Braemar was denied entry to the Bahamas after a number of its passengers tested positive for Covid. Forced to travel around the Caribbean, it was finally accepted by Cuba, from where those on board were evacuated to the UK.The Braemar was just one of a number of cruise ships in which passengers found themselves quarantined at sea in those uncertain days. The Diamond Princess was stuck for a month anchored in Japan as the virus ripped through it, leaving more than 700 infected and nine dead. Another ship, the Ruby Princess, had 28 deaths. It was a nautical horror show.
