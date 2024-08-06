06.08.2024 14:32:22

New Jersey Resources Turns To Q3 Loss, But Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), an energy services holding company, Tuesday reported net loss of $11.6 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter, compared with net income of $1.5 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated net financial loss, was $8.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net financial earnings of $9.7 million, or $0.10 per share, last year. On average, 5 analysts were expecting a loss of $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NFE or net financial earnings is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts.

Operating income grew to $5.94 million from $4.73 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $275.64 million from $264.08 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has re-affirmed its full-year net financial earnings per share guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00. The consensus estimate stands at $2.94 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Jersey Resources Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu New Jersey Resources Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

New Jersey Resources Corp. 43,50 -3,33% New Jersey Resources Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen