New Technologies Fuel Electric Mobility’s Rapid Growth

Creators of products, services and infrastructure for electric mobility (eMobility) are quickly adopting new technology services and solutions from ecosystem partners to meet growing consumer demand, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ global eMobility Services and Solutions report finds that the transition to electric propulsion systems for all modes of transportation, including cars, trucks, buses, scooters and bicycles, has changed the mobility game for a wide range of enterprises. Vehicle manufacturers, energy companies and eMobility as a Service (eMaaS) providers are building the technical foundations for next-generation operations, cybersecurity and customer experience.

"Electrification is the key to making transportation less polluting, more sustainable and better suited to evolving consumer needs,” said Bob Krohn, ISG partner, Manufacturing. "The companies that best implement new technologies will win in this transition.”

Technology and energy providers are responding to urgent needs for charging infrastructure to serve current and future e-mobility consumers, the report says. Traditional oil and gas companies are beginning to integrate electric chargers into fueling stations, while utilities expand and update grids with renewable resources to accommodate the new energy loads. Makers of both batteries and chargers are quickly innovating to enable faster charging and longer ranges for all types of vehicles.

Changing urban mobility needs have increased demand for eMaaS, which has expanded beyond car-sharing to micromobility options such as e-scooters and e-bikes, ISG says. With help from service providers, eMaaS companies are using digital platforms and mobile apps to offer seamless, on-demand access to multiple forms of eMobility. Demand for convenient fast-charging stations and even wireless charging for these services has opened another front in the push for expanded infrastructure and grid capabilities.

Enterprises are using AI across all aspects of eMobility, including algorithms to extend battery life, optimize charging and predict EV maintenance needs, the report says. AI is also essential to the analytics that enable autonomous driving and ongoing performance improvements in connected EVs, plus the placement of charging infrastructure to best serve drivers.

EV manufacturers are embracing new technologies including AI, ML and industrial IoT to optimize their production processes and improve quality control, ISG says. Manufacturing execution systems (MES) and shop floor analytics allow companies to make more data-driven decisions, while improved data collection and analysis provide better supply-chain visibility.

"Advances in manufacturing are critical for eMobility companies to efficiently grow and compete,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "With real-time monitoring, they can also meet sustainability goals.”

The report also explores other important eMobility trends, including the emergence of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and the role of government interventions in accelerating eMobility adoption.

For more insights into the steepest challenges eMobility companies are facing, including the lack of standardization in charging and the continuing need for consumer education, plus ISG’s advice on how to meet these challenges, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ global eMobility Services and Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across three quadrants: Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Electric Mobility Systems (EMS) and Manufacturing.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Akkodis, Cognizant, HCLTech, Hitachi Energy, IBM and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. ABB, Atos, PwC and Quantron AG are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among eMobility service and solution providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

