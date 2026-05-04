New Wave Holdings Aktie

New Wave Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NG26 / ISIN: SG1Q78923675

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04.05.2026 21:51:22

New Wave Wealth Advisors Bets on Data Centers to Capture AI Growth

According to a May 4, 2026, SEC filing, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC initiated a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR), by purchasing 344,292 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $8.42 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The reported position was valued at $8.25 million at quarter-end, reflecting both the purchase and changes in the ETF's market price.The Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies at the forefront of data center and digital infrastructure development. By tracking a specialized index, the fund provides targeted exposure to the rapidly expanding digital backbone supporting global connectivity and cloud adoption. The ETF’s strategy leverages sector-specific growth drivers, positioning it as a potential tool for investors aiming to capitalize on long-term digital transformation trends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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