New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $199 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 203.2% to $1.04 billion from $343 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $199 Mln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $343 Mln last year.