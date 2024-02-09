09.02.2024 13:18:04

Newell Brands Guides FY24 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) initiated its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.52 to $0.62 per share on net sales decline of 8 to 5 percent, with core sales decline of 6 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue decline of 4.3 percent to $7.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.09 to $0.05 per share on net sales decline of 10 to 8 percent, with core sales decline of 8 to 6 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue decline of 6.3 percent to $1.68 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newell Brands Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newell Brands Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newell Brands Inc 7,82 0,10% Newell Brands Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen