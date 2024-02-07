News Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $156 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.59 billion from $2.52 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $156 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.