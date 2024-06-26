|
26.06.2024 16:39:58
Nexalin Technology Gains On Announcing Positive Clinical Study Data In Major Depressive Disorder
(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL), Wednesday announced positive clinical study data regarding feasibility, safety, and efficacy of transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation as an add-on treatment for patients with major depressive disorder, commonly known as clinical depression.
The study, published in Brain Stimulation, involved 66 participants, who received 20 sessions of either the company's non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation technology in combination with escitalopram or Lexapro, or sham stimulation, for 40 minutes.
At the end of four weeks, two-thirds of participants who received the combination therapy showed improvement compared to one-third of patients who received medication only, the company stated.
Currently, Nexalin's stock is moving up 8.81 percent, to $2.46 on the Nasdaq.
