Nexalin Technology Gains On Announcing Positive Clinical Study Data In Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL), Wednesday announced positive clinical study data regarding feasibility, safety, and efficacy of transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation as an add-on treatment for patients with major depressive disorder, commonly known as clinical depression.

The study, published in Brain Stimulation, involved 66 participants, who received 20 sessions of either the company's non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation technology in combination with escitalopram or Lexapro, or sham stimulation, for 40 minutes.

At the end of four weeks, two-thirds of participants who received the combination therapy showed improvement compared to one-third of patients who received medication only, the company stated.

