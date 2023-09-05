Nexstar Media And Fox Renew Multi-Year Agreement

(RTTNews) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), and Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) announced Tuesday that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year agreement renewing the FOX affiliations of 29 Nexstar-owned stations across the U.S., including those in six of the country's top twenty markets.

In addition, Fox Corp. has reached agreements to renew the FOX affiliations of 12 stations that have shared services agreements with Nexstar, 11 of which are owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., and one of which is owned by White Knight Broadcasting, Inc.

Collectively, these 41 television stations renewing their FOX affiliations reach almost 22 million television households. Financial terms of these agreements were not disclosed.