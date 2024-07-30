30.07.2024 17:29:17

Nexstar, Paramount To Extend CBS Television Affiliation

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) and Paramount Global (PARA) entered into multi-year agreements to extend CBS Television Network affiliations across 42 markets.

The specific financial details of these agreements remain undisclosed.

This deal encompasses 40 stations owned by Nexstar and 2 stations owned by Nexstar's partner, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., collectively reaching 15% of the U.S. audience and nearly 19 million television households.

In addition, two independent stations owned by Paramount, WBFS-TV in Miami and WKBD-TV in Detroit, will join The CW Network as affiliates starting September 1, 2024. These stations will begin airing the network's news, primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming.

