Nextdoor Welcomes Back Sarah Leary and Kelsey Grady to the Leadership Team

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced the return of co-founder Sarah Leary and former senior leader Kelsey Grady to the leadership team. Sarah will serve as Head of Marketing, Community, and Global Business Operations and Kelsey will serve as Head of Global Communications. Sarah and Kelsey’s appointments follow the return of co-founder Nirav Tolia as CEO, as the team continues to focus on building the essential neighborhood network.

As a co-founder of Nextdoor, Sarah Leary played a pivotal role in the inception, building, and scaling of Nextdoor from the beginning. Having previously served in senior leadership roles at eBay and Epinions, Sarah’s drive to champion community paved the way for creating Nextdoor, which now has over 90M neighbors, in 335,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. Sarah's experience as an investor, board member, and advisor to a diverse mix of consumer-facing companies will help catalyze Nextdoor’s growth in this next phase.

"It is special to return to Nextdoor at a time when the need for strong local connections has never been more clear," said Sarah Leary, Head of Marketing, Community, and Global Business Operations at Nextdoor. "We launched Nextdoor almost 14 years ago, and since that time, the platform has grown to reach a significant global scale today. Community is at the heart of Nextdoor, and I’m excited to rejoin the team as we continue the journey to build out the essential neighborhood network."

With over two decades of communications experience and serving as Nextdoor's Head of Communications from 2011 to 2017, Kelsey's extensive knowledge of media relations, internal communications, product communications, and owned content strategies will usher in a new chapter of growth. Kelsey was instrumental in Nextdoor's early growth stages, spearheading all facets of external communications. After her time at Nextdoor, Kelsey founded a successful communications consultancy where she partnered with well known venture backed startups at all stages to drive strategic communications programs.

"I am thrilled to join Nextdoor,” said Kelsey Grady, Head of Global Communications at Nextdoor. "Now that Nextdoor has hit scale, the ability to tell impactful stories about the value of our platform has only increased and it is a driving force behind my desire to lead communications once again at Nextdoor. I look forward to reuniting with the team to further our mission.”

"I'm grateful to welcome Sarah and Kelsey's deep understanding of our product and neighbors to the leadership team," said Nirav Tolia, Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. "Their historical perspective of Nextdoor and professional expertise are perfect for our next stage. Sarah and Kelsey will help amplify our voice, strengthen connections with our stakeholders, and raise brand awareness in meaningful new ways."

About Nextdoor

