27.09.2023 02:59:16
NextEra Energy To Sell Florida City Gas To Chesapeake Utilities For $923 Mln In Cash
(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) said its Florida Power & Light Company or FPL subsidiary has agreed to sell Florida City Gas to Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) for $923 million in cash. The deal price includes $145 million of intercompany debt.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Florida City Gas or FCG serves about 120,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers across eight counties in Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River. Its natural gas system includes approximately 3,800 miles of distribution main and 80 miles of transmission pipe.
NextEra Energy reaffirmed that its long-term financial expectations remain unchanged. For 2023 and 2024, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 and $3.23 to $3.43, respectively.
For 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range. This translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026.
NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.
Chesapeake Utilities expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for the five years ended 2028 and earnings per share in the range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share for 2028.
