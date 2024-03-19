NICE Actimize Leads Five Best-in-Class Rankings Across Critical Surveillance Categories in Datos Insights Impact Report

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today confirmed that NICE Actimize and its SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance Suite was positioned as Best-In Class across five categories in the recently released Datos Insights Impact report, titled "Trade, Communication, Crypto, and Commodities Surveillance Matrix: Catch the Bad Actors.” (January 2024). In addition to achieving the highest overall total average score across all covered facets of surveillance, the report showed NICE Actimize leading in categories that included trade and markets surveillance, communication surveillance, crypto surveillance, and commodities surveillance.

Using a proprietary vendor assessment framework, the Datos Insights Matrix evaluates the overall competitive position of each participating vendor, focusing on stability, client strength, product features, and client services in the trade surveillance market. In addition, this report provides an analysis of the latest trends around the trade/market, communication, crypto, and commodities surveillance.

Across the Datos Insights Matrix Heat Map which scored such attributes as Vendor Stability, Client Strength, Client Service, and Product Features, NICE Actimize also achieved among the highest scores, ranging 90+ across each category. In the solutions-specific categories, which included trade and markets surveillance, communication surveillance, crypto surveillance, and commodity surveillance, NICE Actimize scored 95 per cent across all categories evaluated, among the highest achievements in the report.

"As new regulations arise and clients are faced with new scenarios, they must adapt in order to detect and prevent misconduct. NICE Actimize's coverage will continue to address those requirements through continued investment in AI and customer-enabled, self-development tools for both traditional and ML-based models,” observed Vinod Jain, Strategic Advisor and author of the report. "The use of AI technology allows NICE Actimize to become more predictive, driving the firm toward proactive surveillance and ultimately getting ahead of potential risks.”

"End-to-end expertise across the entire breadth of surveillance is critically important for firms looking to ensure regulatory compliance, and NICE Actimize has fully addressed the full scope of surveillance solutions. From the data we manage to the assets we cover, our SURVEIL-X capabilities lead as the industry’s most robust offering,” said Christopher Wooten, EVP, NICE Vertical Markets. "We appreciate the depth of this industry-leading report that covered the critical areas of concern for the financial institutions we serve.”

According to the Datos Insights Report, NICE Actimize offers a one-stop comprehensive solution to meet all the surveillance needs across trade, market, communication, crypto, and commodities. It also offers a solution to monitor conflicts of interest within regulated employees' account dealings, as well as solutions to monitor behavioral patterns to identify high-risk employees. It has developed products suited to a client’s specific need for surveillance and then has retained the capability to add more solutions and integrate them.

To download a complimentary excerpt of the report, please click here.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. www.datos-insights.com (info@datos-insights.com)

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

