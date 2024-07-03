NICE Actimize Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Fraud Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Fraud Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (March, 2024)”. For this analysis, IDC divided potential key measures for success into two primary categories: capabilities and strategies. Among its assessments, the capabilities category looked at how well a vendor is building/delivering capabilities that enable it to execute its chosen strategy in the market. The strategies category focused on high-level decisions and underlying assumptions about offerings, customer segments, and business and go-to-market plans for the next three to five years.

"NICE Actimize is the fraud solutions vendor of choice for nearly all the largest banks, across all regions, which makes it one of the most widely used fraud solutions,” explained Sean O'Malley, research director, IDC Financial Insights, Worldwide Compliance, Fraud and Risk Analytics Strategies and author of the report. "NICE Actimize uses artificial intelligence capabilities and machine learning to develop and improve fraud prevention models and methodologies. NICE Actimize deals with real-time fraud prevention, anti–money laundering (AML) detection, and trade surveillance solutions.”

The report highlighted, "NICE Actimize's IFM Enterprise Fraud Management platform enables customers to leverage collective intelligence and cross-industry expertise accumulated by NICE Actimize to protect its customers, avoid reputational damage, and safeguard financial institutions. This enables all financial institutions using IFM to benefit from what other financial institutions using the solution have learned and are learning as new fraud typologies emerge and change.”

”NICE Actimize’s next generation Integrated Fraud Management applies artificial intelligence capabilities across the entire lifecyle for agile and efficient fraud detection,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "When combining our investments in intelligent orchestration, network analytics and industry-leading case management powered by GenAI, we are strategically addressing our financial institutions greatest challenges.”

In closing, the report noted, "NICE Actimize is in the process of launching its next-generation IFM (version 11) designed to use AI across the life cycle of fraud management with the goal of making fraud prevention teams more accurate, agile, and efficient. Capabilities will include intelligent orchestration, network analytics, and alert and case management powered by GenAI.”

