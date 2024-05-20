NICE Actimize Named Suitability Category Winner by 2024 WealthBriefing European Awards

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, was named the winner in the "Suitability” product category by WealthBriefing European Awards 2024. Sponsored by WealthBriefing, a publication of ClearView Financial Media and a leading global provider of business intelligence in the private banking and wealth management space, the awards program rewards achievement, best in class performance, innovation, and a focus on client experience. This is the third consecutive year for NICE Actimize to receive this award.

NICE Actimize’s award-winning SURVEIL-X Suitability for Wealth and Insurance is a comprehensive AI-powered surveillance and suitability solution that builds on the capabilities of NICE Actimize’s industry-leading SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance suite. The cloud native suite provides easy onboarding and managed services, as well as simple integrations with open API and industry leading security protections.

"With its Consumer Duty rule, The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has signaled a major shift in expectations for financial services firms as it continues to step up efforts to shield everyday consumers,” said Chris Wooten, EVP Vertical Markets, NICE. "NICE Actimize automates oversight and supervision of suitability and sales practices to reduce the risk exposure faced by financial services organizations and their senior managers while reducing the risk of reputational harm and fines.”

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Suitability Surveillance wealth management solution provides financial institutions behavioral intelligence data which can be used to determine business strategies and improve communications and relationships between internal advisors and their clients. NICE Actimize continues to highlight the 'know your employee' aspect of suitability, which brings benefits across a financial services organization as the behavioral data becomes easier to access and analyze for both short-term and long-term benefits to advisors and management.

Additional benefits of the solution include automated alert generation, reporting, and audit documentation which work to eliminate manual look-ups and increase staff efficiency while creating more consistent processes across the enterprise using fewer resources. In addition, hierarchical organizational views increase oversight and transparency, ensuring brokers advise clients with suitable investment recommendations, enhancing client satisfaction, and mitigating the risks of litigation, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage.

To access more information on NICE Actimize’s Sales Practices & Suitability solution, please click here.

