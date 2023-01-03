NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Leader in 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Inaugural Watchlist and Sanctions Monitoring Solutions Report

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall Leader in its recently released report titled "SPARK Matrix™: Watchlist and Sanctions Monitoring Solutions 2022.” The inaugural research report, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of 16 Watchlist and Sanctions Monitoring Solutions vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, gave NICE Actimize the highest ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix™: Watchlist and Sanctions Monitoring Solution, 2022,” please click here.

Citing NICE Actimize’s strengths, the report noted, "WL-X offers comprehensive watch list monitoring and sanctions screening capabilities, which includes next-generation matching for payment and party screening, data intelligence, advanced analytics, and dynamic integration with other compliance and KYC solutions. WL-X is a fully compliant solution, using explainable advanced analytics embedding fully documented and audited changes, decisions, and outcomes for complete regulatory compliance.”

Vaishali Moitra, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "With its extensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, rich industry expertise in financial crime and risk management, robust vision and roadmap, NICE Actimize has been recognized as a leader in the ‘SPARK Matrix™: Watchlist and Sanctions Monitoring Solutions, 2022’.”

According to the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report, "NICE Actimize takes an entity-centric approach to financial crime risk management, allowing organizations to get a holistic picture of each customer and their risks. Actimize's screening solution integrates with Actimize's Customer Due Diligence (CDD), and Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) in addition to the newly released X-Sight Entity Risk solution which integrates disposition results and other actionable insights across entire portfolio and with third-party solutions. Delivering a consolidated entity profile and comprehensive entity risk score.”

"With ever-evolving screening requirements, organizations must rely on advanced solutions to monitor for compliance risk while preventing fines and reputational damage. With AML sanctions screening integral to managing risk across the customer lifecycle, only NICE Actimize supports financial institutions with the right advanced technologies to keep pace with changing regulations and to streamline operations,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the market positioning of the key market participants. SPARK Matrix provides a visual representation of market participants and provides strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors, concerning various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

