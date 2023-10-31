NICE Actimize X-Sight DataIQ ClarityKYC Wins Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance in A-Team Group’s 2023 Data Management Insight Awards

NICE Actimize, (Nasdaq: NICE) was named a winner in A-Team Group's Data Management Insight Awards USA 2023 in the category for Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance. NICE Actimize’s X-Sight DataIQ ClarityKYC was the recipient of the most online votes in its category derived from reader/online nominations from within the data management community and verified by A-Team Group editors and its advisory board.

NICE Actimize’s X-Sight DataIQ ClarityKYC is a SaaS workflow solution that automates data aggregation and simplifies KYC for financial services organization users. The solution facilitates compliance with KYC/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements by integrating disparate datasets and streamlining the customer identification, due diligence, and credit investigation process.

"Customer onboarding is a critical first step in any financial services organization’s risk management strategy. Onboarding new customers and conducting ongoing reviews presents numerous competitive challenges, which include manual and error-prone processes, long onboarding times which result in longer time to revenue for the banks, and no practical way to make sure the bank’s global regulatory policies are met in an auditable process,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "NICE Actimize’s DataIQ ClarityKYC addresses these issues effectively. We thank the A-Team group and the data management community for recognizing the innovation we offer with X-Sight DataIQ.”

"These awards recognize both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services, and consultancy to capital markets participants across North America. Congratulations go to NICE Actimize for winning Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group and host of the Data Management Insight Awards USA 2023.

X-Sight DataIQ ClarityKYC leverages AI-powered technologies to access traditional content while intelligently orchestrating data from various global data sources. X-Sight DataIQ Clarity reduces the amount of effort needed to conduct research. Long IT integration projects and tasks formerly done manually or requiring steps can be completed quickly, automatically saving time and effort while enabling teams to comply with confidence while reducing customer friction.

To read more about NICE Actimize’s X-sight DataIQ solutions, click here.

