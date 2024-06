NICE Adds 8% In Pre-market On $500 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Shares of NICE Ltd. (NICE), a provider of enterprise software solutions, were rising more than 8 percent in pre-market on Monday to $183.02, after the company announced a new share repurchase of $500 million.

The company also said it plans to accelerate the execution of its current $300 million share buyback.

"By repurchasing shares, we are capitalizing on our strong cash flow and overall financial strength to invest in our own future, signaling our belief in the intrinsic value of NICE," commented Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE.

NICE shares had closed at $168.75, down 0.04 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $149.54 - $270.73 in the last 1 year.