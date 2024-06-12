NICE Announces CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2024, Playing Pivotal Roles in Shaping the Future of CX

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the 2024 CX Excellence Awards winners. The winning organizations were recognized for innovating with CXone and Enlighten to deliver exceptional CX, push technology boundaries, and drive powerful results for their business. The 18 award winners across six categories were honored at Interactions 2024, the industry’s largest CX event. This year’s winners exhibit steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence, and their customers, serving as a shining inspiration in the CX industry and the winners’ respective industries.

The CX Excellence Award winners demonstrated remarkable results in one of the six below categories:

AI Trailblazer – Showcasing visionary companies who have adopted the most innovative solutions to create exceptional experiences, the winners are Realtor.com, ECSI and The Standard.

Digital Innovation – Recognizing organizations that are meeting their consumers on their preferred touchpoint while excelling on their organizational KPIs and targets, the winners are MAPS Credit Union, NYC DSS and Sony Electronics.

Change Agents – Celebrating organizations that drove change to their operations and end customers using new solutions, the winners are iQor, Kaiser Permanente and Vera Bradley Customer Service.

Outstanding Cloud Realization – Applauding organizations that through the power of the CXone platform built a foundation that allows them to innovate at scale, the winners are Itau, United Way of CT and Banco Do Brasil.

Outstanding Customer Experience – Celebrating organizations prioritizing the improvement of end-to-end customer journeys resulting in better first contact resolution, service level or customer satisfaction (CSAT). The winners are TD Bank, Banco Pan and Porto Seguro.

Outstanding Employee Engagement – Recognizing organizations that have demonstrated excellence in transparency, retention and motivation strategies to increase their agents’ experience, the winners are Open Network Exchange, DiDi Global and Travel + Leisure.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "The last 12 months have been transformational for the CX industry with the emergence of AI as a massive force reshaping CX. This year’s winners have embraced the latest CX AI technology, including CXone and Enlighten, to completely change their business and deliver unprecedented results. We are proud to recognize their innovation and what they are driving for their business, employees and consumers.”

