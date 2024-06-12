NICE Announces Elite Partners of the Year Awards at Interactions 2024, Expanding the Reach of CX AI To New Heights

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of the NICE Elite Partners of the Year award at Interactions 2024, the industry’s largest customer experience event, taking place in Las Vegas. The winning partners were recognized for their excellence in driving NICE customers to deliver exceptional employee and customer experience leveraging CXone’s unified cloud platform and Enlighten’s purpose-built AI for CX.

The judges selected the winning partners for devoting significant effort to refining their expertise via educational certifications and driving differentiation for customers. The winners of the NICE Elite Partners of the Year award are:

Top Global Integrator – Honoring a commitment to driving global CX transformation, enabling organizations around the world to reinvent themselves in the age of AI, the winner is Accenture.

Top Solution Partner – Applauding relentless innovation to deliver next-gen technology to create connected experiences, the winner is C1.

Top Technology Solution Distributor – Recognizing the top referral partner focused on driving pipeline generation and bookings leveraging their extensive partner network supporting NICE solutions in the marketplace, the winner is Telarus.

Top Carrier Communication Partner – Praising the mission of delivering cutting edge CX AI technology designed for new digital business demands, the winner is Verizon.

Top CALA Partner – Highlighting unwavering focus on growing the reach of NICE’s award-winning Enlighten and CXone solutions in the CALA region, the winner is Betta.

Top DEVone Partner – Awarding a commitment to partnering for conversational AI excellence, the winner is Textel.

Top Certified Implementation Partner – Ensuring seamless implementation of NICE solutions to help organizations increase productivity and generate revenue through digital transformation, the winner is Navixus.

Top Technology Partner – Recognizing cutting-edge technological advancements powering exceptional employee and customer experience, the winner is Chrome OS.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "We are leading the industry with our CX AI innovation and our partners are integral to our progress. This year’s winners are helping to define the next generation of CX excellence, empowering NICE customers with cutting-edge technology to transform and futureproof their business. I’m proud to work with these partners every day and look forward to what we’re able to accomplish together over the coming year.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

