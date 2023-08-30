NICE Announces International Elite Partners of the Year Award Winners

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of the NICE International Elite Partners of the Year award. The winners were honored at this year’s Interactions International event in London. The winning partners were recognized for their excellence in driving businesses to adopt digital and purpose-built AI solutions to deliver exceptional customer experience. The winners of the NICE International Elite Partners of the Year award are:

Cloud Implementation Partner of the Year – Recognizing the continued adoption of a single, open cloud-native platform to drive next-level digital customer experience. The winner is Atos Unify .

– Recognizing the continued adoption of a single, open cloud-native platform to drive next-level digital customer experience. The winner is . Service Partner of the Year – Celebrating a truly collaborative partner dedicated to ensuring smooth delivery for their customers. The winner is Business Systems (UK) Limited .

– Celebrating a truly collaborative partner dedicated to ensuring smooth delivery for their customers. The winner is . East Partner of the Year – Awarding a leading technology company providing digital-first business technology solutions. The winner is 3D Bilisim .

– Awarding a leading technology company providing digital-first business technology solutions. The winner is . Emerging Partner of the Year EMEA – Celebrating a partner helping brands achieve customer experience excellence through masterful consultancy. The winner is paulusresult GmbH .

– Celebrating a partner helping brands achieve customer experience excellence through masterful consultancy. The winner is . Emerging Partner of the Year UK&I – Honoring a premier enterprise communications solutions provider dedicated to digital transformation. The winner is PlanNet21 Communications .

– Honoring a premier enterprise communications solutions provider dedicated to digital transformation. The winner is . Rising Star of the Year – Honoring an unwavering pursuit of providing seamless customer experience. The winner is SVL .

– Honoring an unwavering pursuit of providing seamless customer experience. The winner is . Employee Engagement Partner of the Year – Recognizing a commitment to empowering employees to deliver customer experience excellence. The winner is BrightContact.

– Recognizing a commitment to empowering employees to deliver customer experience excellence. The winner is Customer Experience Partner of the Year – Celebrating work done to exceed the unique and growing customer expectations of the digital era. The winner is FourNet .

– Celebrating work done to exceed the unique and growing customer expectations of the digital era. The winner is . Trailblazer of the Year – For bringing NICE customer experience solutions to the most new brands. The winner is Route 101 .

– For bringing NICE customer experience solutions to the most new brands. The winner is . Partner of the Year (Portfolio) – Celebrating a focus on delivering a wide range of next-level digital capabilities including conversational AI, automation, advanced analytics, quality monitoring and machine learning. The winner is Orange Business .

– Celebrating a focus on delivering a wide range of next-level digital capabilities including conversational AI, automation, advanced analytics, quality monitoring and machine learning. The winner is . Partner of the Year (CXone) – Applauding a relentless focus on cloudification and digitalization. The winner is Webhelp.

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, "Our international partners are an essential component of NICE’s ongoing market leadership around the world. We are honored to recognize these partners for their distinctive efforts in driving businesses to implement digital and AI solutions, helping businesses become CX leaders in their industries. NICE is proud to work with such innovative partners.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

