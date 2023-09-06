NICE ContactEngine Receives Digital Transformation Project of the Year Honors From Digital Revolution Awards for Conversational AI

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced that its ContactEngine solution is the recipient of the 2023 Digital Transformation Project of the Year honors from Digital Revolution Awards. Highlighting excellence in digital transformation through cloud technology, the winning entry is honored for delivering a highly effective transformation for a customer, such as integration of disparate systems, updating of legacy technology, migration into the cloud, or other digitization efforts that involve the utilization of cloud products or services.

ContactEngine is a proactive conversational AI technology that connects conversations across entire customer journeys and engages silent customers to deliver exceptional CX and demonstrable business value for organizations around the world. ContactEngine delivers proactive customer engagements in 5 steps: it listens for conversation triggers, it identifies the best conversation path, it starts and orchestrates intelligent conversation and it brings in a human agent if needed. ContactEngine collects and formats data and automatically feeds it back into the organization’s systems, keeping customer records fully up-to-date. It also analyses the data to provide performance reporting with valuable, actionable insights to allow for continuous improvement and process optimization.

"The exceptional results delivered by ContactEngine to proactively engage customers through the power of AI and the cloud is unparalleled,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "NICE continues to invest in innovative AI-driven technologies to enhance performance and help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

In the case study submitted to Digital Revolution’s voting panel, in the 12 months that ContactEngine was used by a state government to revolutionize its unemployment claimant support, its personnel helped over 220,000 unemployed persons and millions of other people via their proactive outbound campaigns. According to the state government, the department evolved into a more digitally advanced organization that directly benefited citizens. The project saw success across several metrics, including a 62% opt-in rate on the claim platform, 60% interaction rate with 8+ conversations, as much as a 65% decrease in calls per claimant, and a 96% containment rate.

In short, ContactEngine enabled the state to help more citizens, faster, and to support those individuals digitally by proactively reaching out at important moments during their period of unemployment. The analog processes used previously were transformed into a seamless, user-friendly digital experience.

The Digital Revolution Awards is a global cloud IT awards and fundraiser that recognizes and celebrates the very best individuals and businesses working in the cloud tech ecosystem. According to the organization, the Digital Revolution Awards celebrate the cloud industry’s very best pioneers, innovators and glass ceiling breakers across categories that recognize sustainability, employer branding, ED&I, talent development, and L&D.

To learn more about how ContactEngine delivers a digital transformation and connects conversations across the customer journey, click here for additional videos, demos, and expert articles.

About The Digital Evolution Awards

The Digital Revolution Awards is a not-for-profit initiative brought to you by Tenth Revolution Group. Founded in 2020, its awards celebrate cloud tech excellence at all levels—from exceptional digital transformation efforts and exemplary leadership to supporting vital cloud tech upskilling and dedication to diversity and inclusion. With digital transformation more crucial than ever, The Digital Evolution Awards want to champion today’s innovators and support tomorrow’s tech superstars by celebrating the people and organizations harnessing cloud technology for good to help build a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

