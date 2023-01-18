NICE CXone Leads Market Share in DMG Consulting LLC’s Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Report for 2022

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced as a market share leader in DMG Consulting LLC’s Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Report both in terms of cloud-based seats and revenue. DMG Consulting LLC analyzed the activity of companies involved in selling cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions, focusing on market performance, competitive landscape, innovation, AI and automation, size, total addressable market, and geography of the prior year. NICE CXone, with its agility, adaptability, and scalable capabilities, positions NICE over its competitors as the leader with a strong hold on the market.

In 2021, NICE CXone exhibited a 28.7 percent increase in the growth year over year of cloud-based contact center infrastructure seats, commanding 14.1 percent of the market. In terms of cloud-based contact center infrastructure revenue, NICE is the market share leader showing a year-over-year increase in growth. In cloud-based contact center infrastructure for recurring services revenue, NICE CXone is a leader in market share in infrastructure carrier services revenue. Operating globally, NICE enjoys the largest share of the market overall, showing top market share placement in North America with growth potential for EMEA and APAC with continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and a continued focus on improving the customer experience journey.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "NICE strives to innovate and improve the capabilities of every touchpoint for our customers—from inquiry to resolution. Our success is demonstrated by our strong market share as a leader in cloud-based infrastructure and our focus on digitalization. We continue to work hard to ensure our technologies provide the high-level benefits they have come to expect from our touchpoints as we continue to be the clear leader in the cloud.”

