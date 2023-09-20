NICE CXone Summer 2023 Release Unlocks New Levels of Openness and Flexibility to Deliver CX at Scale

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the Summer 2023 Release of CXone, which adds new capabilities, underpinned by Enlighten, that drive fluent interaction management from consumers to agents and the business. CXone is the industry-leading cloud CX platform that encompasses the entire CX journey and supports the complete CX ecosystem. As organizations continue to adopt the cloud, this release further advances them beyond the traditional contact center by allowing for easier integrations of third-party applications and more unified supervisor and agent experiences.

New Integration Hub Eliminates Data Silos

NICE has continued to expand its open cloud foundation with the creation of an all-new Integration Hub. This secure, consolidated, and low-code/no-code interface allows businesses to seamlessly plug in their third-party applications that make up their CX application stack. This eliminates data silos and integration issues, addressing organizations’ increasingly complex tech stacks.

New Supervisor Workspace Redefines the Way Supervisors Manage Their Teams

NICE is also offering enhancements to the CXone Supervisor workspace, a game-changing advancement poised to redefine the way supervisors manage their teams. Powered by Enlighten, NICE’s core AI engine, and Real Time Behavioral Guidance, the Supervisor solution guides supervisors’ attention to where it’s needed most. With enhanced visibility across all touchpoints and monitoring capabilities for all supervisors’ agents and channels including digital channels, supervisors are empowered to make agile and informed decisions in real-time and drive more exceptional customer experience. Enlighten also enables supervisors to monitor and report Sales Effectiveness scores, allowing supervisors to view performance scores in real-time for sales-focused agents and intervene to ensure optimal outcomes.

With this release, NICE is also unveiling CXone PM Application Analytics, which identifies opportunities for operation optimization and employee performance improvement. The solution enables both agents and supervisors to gain critical insights and make data-driven decisions that enhance their team’s efficiency and productivity.

CXone Now Available on Microsoft Azure

CXone ACD/IVR is also now generally available on Microsoft Azure, making CXone the leading provider in the market with multi-cloud capabilities. NICE first announced this partnership in Summer 2022. It is now live. This gives organizations the flexibility to choose the cloud environment that best meets their needs.

"Today’s customer journey is complex,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "It’s become even more difficult for brands to deliver a next-level customer experience. For organizations seeking to differentiate their brand’s CX, CXone coupled with Enlighten continues to be the choice for businesses and public service agencies to deliver that experience.”

"Our summer release continues to echo our commitment to making CXone the most open CCaaS platform in the market and the most advanced customer journey orchestration engine that delivers solutions with employees’ needs in mind, helping them excel,” Cooper added.

"Due to recent AI and digital advancements, businesses are rapidly moving to the cloud,” said Omer Minkara, VP & Principal Analyst, Aberdeen. "This release represents NICE’s commitment to responding to changing market needs with relentless innovation. Brands today are faced with many new pressures and the competition in the CX landscape is fierce. Eliminating data silos, infusing digital, AI and automation across the whole customer journey and empowering the whole workforce (agents & supervisors) have become table stakes to drive Best-in-Class performance. NICE’s new capabilities will drive brands to overcome CX complexities and deliver truly exceptional customer experience.”

