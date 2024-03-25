NICE Delivers Major CX AI Milestone with Enlighten Managing 100 Million Customer Interactions Per Month

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE Enlighten, NICE’s CX AI, has reached the significant milestone of augmenting and automating over 100 million customer interactions per month. This surge manifests the growing demand that was highlighted in NICE’s 2023 earnings report with 300% year-over-year growth in the number of Enlighten AI deals signed in 2023. NICE is a leading provider of AI-powered CX solutions worldwide. This unprecedented accomplishment underscores NICE Enlighten’s pivotal role in redefining how businesses engage with their customers, leveraging advanced AI technologies to deliver unparalleled service efficiency and satisfaction.

Since launching in 2020, NICE Enlighten has been at the forefront of innovation in the CX industry, trained on decades of CX data, and operationalized across the industry’s most comprehensive CX suite of products and with the largest number of out-of-the-box AI modules. Utilizing advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and now generative AI, NICE Enlighten optimizes and personalizes interactions by understanding context, anticipating customer intents, and providing recommendations in real-time across digital and voice channels. NICE Enlighten is embedded across the entire CXone platform to drive the best outcomes for consumers, employees, and businesses. Combining NICE Enlighten with NICE’s award-winning CXone platform enables CX organizations to utilize their data to optimize operations and deliver next-generation CX.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "This historic milestone demonstrates that our CX AI innovation is delivering immense value in the market. Our industry-leading NICE Enlighten drives AI-powered CX at scale to meet current enterprise needs. We are proud of the value Enlighten delivers in enabling organizations to boost CSAT, resolve issues faster, enhance the employee and consumer experience, and deliver on the bottom line.”

"NICE Enlighten AI has totally changed the way our company operates—for the best. We’re able to measure how we’re treating our guests while still focusing on sales and driving revenue. What more could we ask for in a sales environment,” said Alexandria Doucet, Open Network Exchange (ONE). ONE is a full-service solution provider in the travel industry. ONE uses Enlighten to evaluate 100% of its interactions and improve employee productivity.

Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder, Aragon Research, said, "In the last year, the market has become saturated with AI offerings, however, all are not created equal. It is paramount that CX organizations looking to implement AI only consider purpose-built AI for customer experience and not generic AI or LLMs trained on the public internet. This is how organizations can differentiate themselves in the AI era and future-proof their business operations for continued success.”

