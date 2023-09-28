NICE Enlighten AI Receives Two 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Awards

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and CUSTOMER Magazine has recognized two NICE solutions as 2023 award winners for Product of the Year. The two NICE solutions receiving awards were Enlighten AutoSummary and Enlighten XO + Autoflow. The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

NICE Enlighten AutoSummary is an artificial intelligence-powered contact center solution for automatically generating contact center summaries of every customer interaction with agents. The interaction notes generated by Enlighten AutoSummary include customer contact reason, actions, and outcomes. The solution is underpinned by predictive AI models based on the industry's leading CX dataset. In addition, Enlighten AutoSummary continuously improves its understanding of specific customer and agent behaviors with machine learning. Enlighten AutoSummary works with any CRM system. Contact centers can use the summary data as part of comprehensive analytics programs to ensure that promised actions and outcomes, such as callbacks, have been scheduled.

NICE Enlighten XO + Autoflow is a first-of-its-kind solution that automatically generates insights from human conversations to build smart self-service with advanced AI. The new solution turns self-service interactions and Conversational AI into engaging experiences and streamlines the development of digital self-service applications by injecting data from the most optimal historical interactions to optimize future self-service experiences. Organizations can leverage Enlighten XO and adopt a data-driven, self-learning, empirical approach to increase self-service effectiveness and drive exceptional experiences.

"NICE Enlighten AutoSummary and Enlighten XO + Autoflow provide our customers with powerful AI-driven customer service capabilities,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "Whether it is Conversational AI that is trained based on the actions of an organization's best agents or by saving agents minutes of work on each interaction by automatically summarizing a customer interaction, Enlighten is transforming how businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

"Congratulations to NICE for receiving two 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Awards. NICE was selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and look to continued innovation from NICE in 2023 and beyond.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

To learn how organizations are delivering exceptional CX by improving agent behaviors, please visit our website for videos, demos, and expert articles: www.nice.com/enlighten-ai.

