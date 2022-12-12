NICE Launches Enlighten AutoSummary, Empowering Agents To Deliver Seamless CX

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of Enlighten AutoSummary, a complete out-of-the-box, AI contact center solution for automatically generating contact center summaries of every customer interaction with an agent. Average handle times and after-call work are reduced as agents are relieved of the need for manual notetaking, while concise, accurate and actionable information about the interaction is immediately available to the next agent in the customer’s journey.

Now agents can concentrate fully on addressing the customer’s issue during a call, rather than on summarizing what is being said, while their service quality is improved with a more comprehensive customer context compared with previous interactions. Traditional, manual notetaking often produces inconsistent or incomplete information about a given interaction, resulting in data that cannot be put to good use and valuable time wasted. Enlighten AutoSummary helps contact centers of all sizes ensure service continuity over time and across customer touchpoints, with more personalized and frictionless experiences.

The interaction notes generated by Enlighten AutoSummary include customer contact reason, actions and outcomes. The solution is underpinned by extensive purpose-built, predictive AI models based on the industry’s leading CX dataset. In addition, Enlighten AutoSummary continuously improves its understanding of specific customer and agent behaviors with machine learning for more informative interaction narratives. Enlighten AutoSummary works with any CRM system so that all notes are easily accessible by any agent using tools they are already trained on. Contact centers can use the summary data as part of comprehensive analytics programs to ensure that promised actions and outcomes, such as callbacks, have been scheduled.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE:

"Enlighten AutoSummary continues NICE’s relentless CXi (Customer Experience interactions) focus on delivering exceptional experiences with innovative AI technology that enables contact centers to capture and summarize critical information in agent interactions with customers. Our latest out-of-the-box solution automatically identifies contact reasons and outcomes with high accuracy– allowing the agents to focus on the customer at the present moment. And, whether the last interaction was 5 minutes or 5 months ago, Enlighten AutoSummary provides the next agent and the supervisor with everything they need to know for more personalized, seamless customer service every time.”

Omer Minkara, VP & Principal Analyst, Aberdeen Strategy & Research:

"Enlighten AutoSummary is an out-of-the-box solution providing immediate value with automated AI-driven contact center interaction summaries. The solution brings NICE’s massive CX dataset to the table for highly accurate reporting of call reasons, intentions and outcomes, improving customer experience by providing consistent and thorough information to every agent along each customer’s journey. The automated summaries can then also be leveraged in the context of interaction analytics for a wider CX strategy.”

