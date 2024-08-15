|
15.08.2024 12:06:18
NICE Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $115.785 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $87.355 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $174.151 million or $2.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $664.400 million from $581.113 million last year.
NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $115.785 Mln. vs. $87.355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $664.400 Mln vs. $581.113 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.62 to $2.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $676 to $686 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 to $10.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.715 to $2.735 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
|156,00
|4,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.