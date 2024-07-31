NICE Named 2024 MetriStar Top Provider for Self-Service, Agent Assistant Applications and Workforce Optimization, Highlighting the Platform Power of CXone

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a MetriStar Top Provider in the 2024 Metrigy reports for Self-Service, Agent Assist Applications, Workflow Automation Tools and Workforce Optimization Suites. The MetriStar Award’s value is based on both customer ratings and quantitative metrics correlating the use of providers’ offerings with measurable business success. NICE’s top positioning is the result of high customer sentiment scores and customer documented business success with NICE’s cloud platform and suite of workforce engagement management (WEM) and Enlighten solutions by evaluated customers.

Driving more intelligent self-service, Enlighten’s purpose-built AI for CX has transformed organizations’ knowledge management systems, enabling organizations and their employees and consumers to get the information they need without waiting or manually searching. Enlighten Autopilot, NICE’s flagship AI-powered self-service solution, integrates across a brand's CX ecosystem to fully resolve customer needs in a personalized, conversational approach. Autopilot trains virtual agents to generate accurate, conversational responses leveraging conversational data from historical voice and text interactions and best practices from top agents. Autopilot not only improves self-service but also automates repetitive interactions so agents can focus on more complex interactions.

NICE’s top positioning for WEM is reflected in Enlighten Copilot’s competitive differentiation in the market as an industry leading copilot for CX. Enlighten Copilot utilizes purpose-built AI for CX to analyze interactions in real-time to deliver next-best actions and targeted coaching to improve employee performance, empowering both employees and supervisors with purpose-built solutions to address their most urgent needs. Additionally, Enlighten Actions enables CX leaders to have a 360-degree view of CX operations, pinpointing optimal areas for automation and adjusting workflows in the moment to ensure peak efficiency. NICE delivers the leading comprehensive suite of WEM solutions, leveraging Enlighten to drive accelerated business results.

Robin Gareiss, CEO & Principal Analyst, Metrigy, said, "Organizations have the responsibility of delivering positive experiences for both consumers and employees. Enlighten drives organizations to deliver to the needs of every CX stakeholder including consumers, employees, supervisors and CX leaders. Enlighten’s purpose-built AI for CX is differentiated from other offerings in the market because of its ability to generate accurate, appropriate and relevant answers for employees and consumers alike, improving operations and driving powerful results across the business.”

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "The role of the agent is transforming for the better because of NICE’s CX AI. At NICE we have developed our AI to both augment and offload employee work, enabling happier employees and customers. With technology like Enlighten Autopilot we’ve delivered next-gen self-service, letting customers resolve more issues easily on their own. And with Enlighten Copilot, agents have a by-their-side AI companion, guiding them through every interaction. These two forces, automated and augmented intelligence, are driving the future of CX.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

