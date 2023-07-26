NICE Named a 2023 Top Provider by Metrigy for Voice of the Customer

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced its recognition as a 2023 MetriStar Top Provider in the category of Voice of the Customer [platform] by Metrigy. NICE earned top customer sentiment ratings and achieved high business success for customers.

NICE’s ability to capture feedback from customers immediately following an interaction is a best practice found amongst the most successful companies in Metrigy’s Customer Insights and Analytics: 2023-2024 global research study of 579 organizations. This data allows companies to develop strategies and drive process optimization for customer interactions to increase customer satisfaction while simultaneously improving the agent’s experience. NICE stands above the rest with VoC due to CXone Feedback Management, NICE Enlighten AI, sentiment analysis, consolidated reporting, and gamification.

Thirteen VoC providers were evaluated for this award, with NICE performing better than any other provider evaluated in this Metrigy’s MetriStar program category on a variety of fronts. The ability to offer complete CX with a variety of voice and digital channels within its well-rounded portfolio meets the needs of most customer experience organizations, placing NICE ahead of the competition for the second year in a row.

"Providing differentiated Customer Experience is crucial for businesses to succeed, and NICE proves that having a thorough understanding of the voice of the customer is a critical component of any CX program,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "We are thrilled to be recognized for the second year in a row as the Top Provider for Voice of the Customer by Metrigy.”

The evaluations driving NICE’s recognition as a top vendor were performed during Metrigy’s Customer Experience MetriCast 2023 study, which included surveys of 1,695 CX leaders from companies in 13 countries across three regions (North

America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific). The award is based on customer ratings of providers and quantitative metrics comparing the use of products and services with measurable business success. Business impact was assessed before and after changes in business metrics of revenue, cost, customer ratings, and employee efficiency resulting from using the platforms.

