NICE Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2024 Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 out of 25 providers evaluated. Everest Group recognized Leaders for creating a robust conversational intelligence ecosystem and expanding their conversational AI offerings across channels. Included in the reasoning for NICE’s recognition as a Star Performer, Everest Group noted the power of NICE’s Enlighten Actions in enabling users to interact with their data through natural language processing, making it easier for organizations to get more out of their data.

Together, NICE’s interaction-centric CXone platform and suite of native Enlighten AI solutions provide the foundation for NICE’s conversational AI capabilities. NICE’s Enlighten solutions are supported by CX data managed by CXone. NICE’s conversational AI strengths are evident across its Enlighten solutions including Enlighten Copilot’s AI-powered agent assistance guiding employees in real-time, Enlighten Autopilot’s intelligent self-service enabling bot-led interactions for consumers to mirror top agent-led interactions and Enlighten Actions, allowing CX leaders to interact with their data in a conversational manner.

Everest Group highlighted NICE’s "advanced conversational features such as omnichannel contextual memory, multiple intent detection, remembering context from previous conversations and channel switching.” Everest Group also noted how NICE has delivered a design environment where organizations can import interaction transcripts from their own Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), Autopilot and other third-party IVAs to automatically discover intents and create new workflows.

Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group, said, "One of the reasons Everest Group recognized NICE as a Star Performer is because of the enhancements NICE has made to its Enlighten suite including: new AI-powered agent assist and conversational capabilities. Organizations should consider NICE to transform how they leverage their CX data and accelerate improvements to their overall employee and customer experience.”

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "Conversational AI is revolutionizing how bots interact with people. At NICE we’ve leveraged our extensive CX experience to train our Enlighten solutions to generate contextual and easy-to-understand responses. These advancements are reinventing what’s possible with CX, fueling next-gen augmented and automated intelligence.”

