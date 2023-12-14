NICE Named a Leader in Customer Engagement Platforms by Top Analyst Firm Highlighting CXone’s Digital and AI Leadership

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in Omdia Customer Engagement Platforms, 2023–24 research report, out of 14 vendors evaluated. NICE also scored the highest out of the vendors evaluated in the Partners and Ecosystem category. Leaders were recognized for their strong data management, allowing organizations to capture data in real-time and build persistent, unified, and actionable customer profiles. The research report lauded NICE’s integration of Enlighten AI, its AI engine purpose-built for CX, throughout CXone, highlighting that NICE’s ability to orchestrate real-time engagement from billions of customer interactions helped NICE score 100% in Orchestration.

In the report, Omdia stated, "The bottom line is: in today’s digital-first experience economy, and against the backdrop of turbulent times, enterprises can’t underestimate the importance of scaling quickly to provide unique and relevant experiences across digital channels and communications.”

Omdia recognized NICE for several strengths including the scalability of NICE’s CXone platform which Omdia notes is ideal for companies with remote work models because it allows for 24/7 availability. Omdia said NICE’s diverse range of clients is another strength, adding it can be an indicator of NICE’s reputation and reliability in the industry. Omdia also noted that users on review sites report that CXone excels at combining different products and tools from other companies into one solution. Omdia also praised NICE’s Suiteform, a suite of products powered by unified data and connected workflows that enable scalability and integration into an ecosystem of native and partner technologies via APIs and microservices.

Omdia also called out NICE’s recently announced acquisition of LiveVox, a leading AI-driven proactive outreach provider, stating that the expected acquisition broadens the NICE portfolio with capabilities and domain expertise that align.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "NICE is proud to lead the CX AI transformation and to allow our customers to lead their respective industries with the power of data and AI. CXone is the only interaction centric platform that provides full convergence of all CX assets which is the only way to fully harness the power of AI in the world of CX. We are proud that our ongoing advancements are being recognized by Omdia.”

