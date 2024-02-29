NICE Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2023

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement Vendor Assessment.” (#US51361223, Nov. 2023). The IDC MarketScape study assessed digital evidence management (DEM) companies on two axes: business strategies and capabilities.

Dr. Alison Brooks, Research Vice President, Smart Cities and Communities - Public Safety, IDC said, "New innovations in Digital Evidence Management solutions are a game changer for public safety and criminal justice agencies looking to improve case solvability and investigative efficiency. IDC undertook this exhaustive study to provide a comprehensive framework for law enforcement agencies as they consider their DEM choices and options.”

In part, the IDC MarketScape report states: "NICE is established in the DEM space and has continued to build in capabilities according to requests from its customer base. Usability, AI workflow augmentation, and data visualization are key strengths. Customers speak highly of the ease of integration, which is an increasingly important issue for agencies struggling with an ever-evolving series of heterogeneous data sets and types.”

The report goes on to say that agencies should "use Evidencentral when your agency's challenges are broader than managing 'heavy' data like video from body-worn or in-car cameras; select NICE when you are looking for a demonstrably proven product across all agency sizes and jurisdictions.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "We’re honored NICE is positioned a Leader in IDC’s 2023 MarketScape report. As the study aptly points out, exponential growth in digital evidence and unmanageable caseloads are weighing down law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, contributing to workplace fatigue, burnout and turnover, and slowing down the pursuit of justice for victims. As a digital transformation platform for Public Safety and Justice, NICE Evidencentral transforms digital evidence management, so agencies can find the truth in digital evidence, be a greater force for good, and move the wheels of justice faster.”

About Evidencentral

NICE’s award-winning Evidencentral Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Digital Evidence Management Solution is a cloud-based end-to-end digital transformation platform that’s revolutionizing how agencies manage digital evidence, from crime to court. It digitally transforms how criminal justice and public safety agencies receive, interact with, manage and share digital evidence, from beginning to end. Freed from dealing with discs, drives, emails, and logging into multiple systems to collect and analyze evidence, investigators and prosecutors can instead focus on investigating and prosecuting cases. Evidencentral also features data visualization tools for visualizing evidence on timelines and maps, as well as built-in AI and automation capabilities for detection and redaction, automated case building, video and audio transcription, optical character recognition (OCR), finding evidence connections, and analytics.

To date, NICE Evidencentral has captured over a hundred million incidents, and supported over six million investigations involving more than twenty-five million evidence items. Agencies that have deployed NICE Evidencentral have experienced a fifty percent boost in intake and discovery productivity and saved thousands of hours annually due to efficiency gains.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Forward-Looking Statements

