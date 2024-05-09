NICE Named the Conversational Intelligence Market Leader in 2024 Opus Research Intelliview Report

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Opus Research has named NICE a market leader in Conversational Intelligence (CI) in its 2024 Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report out of 18 vendors evaluated. NICE’s industry leading Enlighten Actions, Enlighten Copilot, Enlighten XO and Enlighten Autopilot were assessed as a part of this research. Opus Research gave NICE the highest possible ratings in three main criteria – Technology and Differentiation, Breadth of Business Impact, and Track Record, Partnerships and Customer Base.

Opus Research classified NICE Enlighten as highly differentiated and innovative, highlighting its purpose-built AI for customer experience (CX) trained on billions of customer interactions and layered with generative AI to drive powerful, in-the-moment analysis of CX data. Opus Research recognized NICE Enlighten for its rich breadth of both data collection and analysis driven by the industry’s most comprehensive CX datasets. Opus Research also recognized NICE Enlighten’s broad spectrum of proven use cases and references, transforming experiences for customers, employees, supervisors and CX leaders.

Dan Miller, Founder of Opus Research, said, "NICE differentiates itself through its advanced applications of its Enlighten technology, using purpose-built AI for CX to drive change across a CX organization. This broad application of AI-powered conversational intelligence is what organizations are looking for when they seek to implement AI. The NICE Enlighten platform spans the entire end-to-end customer journey, delivering AI for CX for customers all the way up to CX executives.”

Opus Research noted that NICE leverages CI across its Enlighten platform to drive business value through metrics including increased CSAT, first contact resolution, self-service resolution rate, and reduced operating costs. Opus Research also acknowledged that NICE’s customer engagement strategy and go-to-market approach have resulted in substantial growth and widespread adoption of Enlighten.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "NICE has perfected the application of AI-powered conversational intelligence in the CX space. Our Enlighten technology uses CI to enable employees, supervisors and executives to get more out of their data and instantly drive results. This recognition highlights the power of Enlighten and the new standard it is setting for CX and employee experience (EX).”

About Opus Research

Opus Research is a diversified advisory and analysis firm providing critical insight on software and services that support digital transformation. Opus Research is focused on the merging of intelligent assistance, NLU, machine learning, conversational AI, conversational intelligence, intelligent authentication, service automation, and digital commerce.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Forward-Looking Statements

