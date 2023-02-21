NICE Named the Technology Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) Report

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as the Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Journey Analytics. Providing key market insights, emerging technology trends, future market outlook, and independent competitive evaluation, this essential industry analysis ranks 17 leading vendors based on Customer Impact and Technology Excellence criteria.

In the assessment, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS) defines Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) as "a solution that tracks and analyzes customer interactions across multiple channels and touchpoints to allow organizations to optimize their customers’ journeys by minimizing friction, improving customer engagement with the brands, and enhancing the overall customer experience.” * QKS affirms that the CJA platform enables brands to uncover actionable insights that drive better decision-making practices and interaction outcomes.

The report states, "NICE’s Customer Journey Analytics platform’s competitive differentiators include full-spectrum journey and interaction analytics, industry-leading AI, intuitive and flexible visualization, maps and insights sharing, and scalable, flexible, and secure deployment model.” * QKS analysts applaud NICE for providing a holistic solution that helps brands achieve their business objectives by operationalizing customer data, better-personalizing content, designing omnichannel marketing programs, and optimizing marketing spending.

"Our leadership position in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Customer Journey Analytics report reinforces NICE’s proven leadership in the digital CX space—helping enterprises across verticals and regions optimize every interaction in real time and on any touchpoint,” said Barry Cooper, president, CX Division, NICE. "Our CJA solution plays a key role in empowering CXi, our revolutionary digital-first approach to customer gratification that strengthens brand loyalty and maximizes client revenue.”

NICE’s uppermost position in this comprehensive CJA analysis joins top ratings in other QKS assessments for 2022, as well, including the SPARK Matrix: CCaaS and SPARK Matrix: WEM reports—giving businesses the vetted information they need to select the most innovative and effective CX solutions available.

*Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Journey Analytics, December 2022

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it has never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

