NICE Opens Nominations for 2023 PSAPs’ Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has opened nominations for the 2023 PSAPs' Finest Awards, an annual recognition program for emergency communications (ECC) professionals. Awards are presented each year in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Above & Beyond, Communications Center Director/Manager, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator, and PSAP of the Year.

Since its inception, NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest Awards has recognized hundreds of dedicated emergency communications professionals. The program is open to all PSAPs, whether or not they are customers of NICE. Nominations can be submitted through an online process via the PSAPs' Finest website. An independent judging panel reviews and rates each nomination based on the individual’s or team’s contributions to their agencies and communities.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "Emergency communications requires a special kind of dedication. When the rest of the world is off for the holiday or long weekend, emergency communications professionals are always working the front lines of 911, or working hard to implement the technology that makes emergency communications work, behind the scenes. The PSAPs’ Finest Awards is our way of paying tribute to these special individuals, who tirelessly strive to improve emergency communications and response, and are always there for citizens in their moments of need.”

The PSAPs’ Finest Awards program relies on a volunteer judging panel of representatives from the emergency communications industry. This year’s honorary judging panel includes: Karen Sutherland, RPL, Communications Manager, Scottsdale Police Department (Scottsdale, AZ); Timothy Buchfeller, Communications Supervisor/TLO, Riverside Sheriffs Dept. Communications Bureau (Riverside, CA); Eileen Clougherty, Assistant Superintendent Fire Alarm, Boston Fire Department, (Boston, MA); Hannah Ceaser, Communications Manager, CMCP/Police Department, City of Rowlett (Rowlett, TX); Michelle Potts, Communications Technology Manager, Chandler Police Department Emergency Communications Center (Chandler, AZ); Freya Arocha, Police Communications Coordinator, Miami-Dade Police Department (Doral, FL); and Tracy Klingbyle, ENP, Supervisor, 911 Communications, Windsor Police Service (Windsor, Ontario, Canada).

To submit a nomination for any of the PSAPs' Finest Awards categories or to read about previous winners, please visit the PSAPs' Finest website. Nominations can be submitted online through June 1, 2023.

Questions regarding the 2023 PSAPs' Finest Awards can be directed to PSInfo@NICE.com.

