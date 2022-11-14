NICE Received Highest Score for Attended Automation Use Case In 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Robotic Process Automation Report

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE has received the highest score for the Attended Automation use case in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Robotic Process Automation research report. NICE was one of 15 vendors evaluated in this report. NICE also ranked in the top 5 for the Unattended Automation use case. Click here to access a complimentary copy of the report.

NICE believes that its ranking is influenced by NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), an agent personal assistant with built-in capabilities for real-time speech analytics. NEVA enables intelligent process optimization while unleashing employees’ potential to ensure exceptional customer experiences. NICE’s expansion of its automation discovery solution, with advanced snapshots and a ‘click to automation’ for faster development, is highly appreciated by its customers as well as helps with their citizen development efforts.

This recognition in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Robotic Process Automation report joins NICE’s earlier recognitions this year as the only vendor named a Leader by Gartner in both the 2022 Magic Quadrant™* reports for Robotic Process Automation and CCaaS.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "We are very pleased to have scored highest in the Attended Automation Use Case in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Robotic Process Automation Report, which we believe reflects our commitment to propelling frictionless customer experience to the next level. Today’s digital consumers expect more, and only organizations who leverage digital and AI capabilities, like RPA, will continue to lead into the future.”

