NICE Recognizes 2024 PSAPs’ Finest Award Winners for Achievements in Emergency Communications

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of its 2024 PSAPs' Finest Awards. Now in its nineteenth year, NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest Awards recognize dedicated individuals and team standouts in public safety emergency communications. Honorees are recognized for their Lifetime Achievements and for going Above & Beyond, and in the following additional categories: Director, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator and PSAP of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent panel of volunteer judges from the public safety community who evaluate nominees based on their skills, knowledge, professionalism and dedication to service in their communities.

This year's PSAPs' Finest Award recipients are:

Director of the Year – Tina Powell, Director of Public Safety Communications, Weld County Regional Communications Center (Greeley, CO)

– Tina Powell, Director of Public Safety Communications, Weld County Regional Communications Center (Greeley, CO) Line Supervisor of the Year – Annerly Cooper, Emergency Communications Supervisor, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (Centennial, CO)

– Annerly Cooper, Emergency Communications Supervisor, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (Centennial, CO) Technician of the Year – TJ Bateman, Senior Systems Analyst and Database Administrator, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center (Charlottesville, VA)

– TJ Bateman, Senior Systems Analyst and Database Administrator, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center (Charlottesville, VA) Telecommunicator of the Year – Jennifer Daniels, Master Telecommunicator, Polk County Sheriff's Office (Winter Haven, FL)

– Jennifer Daniels, Master Telecommunicator, Polk County Sheriff's Office (Winter Haven, FL) PSAP of the Year – Pinellas County Regional 911 Center (Largo, FL)

– Pinellas County Regional 911 Center (Largo, FL) Trainer of the Year – Alyssa Seal, Emergency Telecommunicator/Certified Training Officer, Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Pontiac, MI)

– Alyssa Seal, Emergency Telecommunicator/Certified Training Officer, Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Pontiac, MI) Innovator of the Year – Joe Sacco, GIS Manager, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA)

– Joe Sacco, GIS Manager, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA) Lifetime Achievement Award – Janet Hawkins, Communications Supervisor, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA)

– Janet Hawkins, Communications Supervisor, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA) Above & Beyond Award – Scott Mills, Assistant Shift Supervisor, East Baton Rouge EMS Communications (Baton Rouge, LA)

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "It’s our privilege to once again honor the ever-essential but much under-recognized work of 911 professionals through our PSAPs’ Finest program. This year’s honorees come from all corners of the country and represent the best of the best.”

The PSAPs' Finest Awards Program is made possible by emergency communications professionals who volunteer their time to judge each submitted nomination. PSAPs’ Finest judge Jay Atwood, Executive Director, Benton County Emergency Services, said, "The work of 911 and emergency communications professionals is the foundation upon which public safety is built. It has been a privilege to serve as a judge for the PSAP’s Finest Awards and celebrate the exceptional work and achievements of our true first responders and this profession.”

Nominations for the 2025 PSAPs' Finest Awards, marking the twentieth year of the recognition program, will open in January 2025. More information can be obtained on the PSAPs' Finest website or by emailing PSInfo@NICE.com.

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

