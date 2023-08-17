NICE Reports 23% Year-Over-Year Cloud Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2023

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $581.1 million and increased 10% Total revenue was $581.1 million and increased 10% Cloud revenue was $381.9 million and increased 23% Cloud revenue was $381.9 million and increased 23% Cloud gross margin was 64.7% compared to 63.6% last year Cloud gross margin was 70.3% compared to 70.1% last year Operating income was $105.4 million and increased 24% Operating income was $169.6 million and increased 10% Operating margin was 18.1% compared to 16.0% last year Operating margin was 29.2% compared to 29.0% last year Diluted EPS was $1.31 and increased 33% Diluted EPS was $2.13 and increased 15% Operating cash flow was $65.3 million

"Our second quarter results were marked by a strong financial performance across the board with 10% total revenue growth driven by a 23% increase in cloud revenue. Additionally, our industry-leading profitability continued unabated with further expansion in our cloud gross margin along with double-digit growth in operating income and earnings per share,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, "The market is characterized by a fast-moving transition to the cloud by large enterprises coupled with strong demand to incorporate AI into their customer service organizations. NICE is well positioned to leverage these dynamics as we have been smartly investing over the past several years in both the cloud and AI to deliver the industry-leading, AI powered cloud platform in CXone. Supported by a robust capital structure and industry-best profitability, our investments continue to deliver results highlighted by 70% growth in digital bookings and a record bookings quarter for Enlighten, our AI foundation, that underlies the entire CXone platform.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2023 total revenues increased 10% to $581.1 million compared to $530.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2023 gross profit was $391.4 million compared to $365.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 gross margin was 67.4% compared to 68.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2023 operating income increased 24% to $105.4 million compared to $84.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 operating margin was 18.1% compared to 16.0% for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Income: Second quarter 2023 net income increased 33% to $87.4 million compared to $65.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income margin was 15.0% compared to 12.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 increased 33% to $1.31 compared to $0.99 in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2023 operating cash flow was $65.3 million. In the second quarter 2023, $65.2 million was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,662.4 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $543.1 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,119.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30:

Revenues: Second quarter 2023 total revenues increased 10% to $581.1 million compared to $530.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit: Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $416.3 million compared to $388.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.6% compared to 73.3% for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Income: Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating income increased 10% to $169.6 million compared to $154.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.2% compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2022.

Net Income: Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income increased 15% to $141.5 million compared to $123.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 24.4% compared to 23.2% for the second quarter of 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Second quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 15% to $2.13 compared to $1.86 for the second quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance:

Third Quarter 2023:

Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $590 million to $600 million, representing 7% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.10 to $2.20, representing 12% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Raising Full Year 2023 Guidance:

The Company increased full-year 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues to an expected range of $2,353 million to $2,373 million, representing 8% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022.

The Company increased full-year 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to an expected range of $8.40 to $8.60, representing 12% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today August 17, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe,” "expect,” "seek,” "may,” "will,” "intend,” "should,” "project,” "anticipate,” "plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598,079 $ 529,596 Short-term investments 1,064,304 1,041,943 Trade receivables 513,881 518,517 Debt hedge option 133,517 122,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 204,080 204,754 Total current assets 2,513,861 2,417,133 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 171,203 159,285 Deferred tax assets 132,264 116,889 Other intangible assets, net 162,044 209,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,022 102,893 Goodwill 1,623,549 1,617,118 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 226,395 231,496 Total long-term assets 2,415,477 2,437,286 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,929,338 $ 4,854,419 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 45,269 $ 56,019 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 361,764 338,930 Current maturities of operating leases 12,911 13,525 Debt 220,427 209,292 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 446,299 523,451 Total current liabilities 1,086,670 1,141,217 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 50,946 57,211 Operating leases 95,100 99,262 Deferred tax liabilities 6,709 7,336 Debt 456,223 455,382 Other long-term liabilities 38,888 38,588 Total long-term liabilities 647,866 657,779 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,182,461 3,042,085 Non-controlling interests 12,341 13,338 Total shareholders' equity 3,194,802 3,055,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,929,338 $ 4,854,419

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 381,948 $ 311,394 $ 749,515 $ 605,986 Services 158,945 166,733 318,802 323,707 Product 40,220 52,454 84,655 128,317 Total revenue 581,113 530,581 1,152,972 1,058,010 Cost of revenue: Cloud 134,984 113,441 266,580 226,790 Services 47,019 44,994 94,924 91,902 Product 7,710 6,489 14,805 13,234 Total cost of revenue 189,713 164,924 376,309 331,926 Gross profit 391,400 365,657 776,663 726,084 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 78,640 73,482 156,741 150,060 Selling and marketing 151,964 150,410 300,443 303,028 General and administrative 55,367 57,075 120,543 115,942 Total operating expenses 285,971 280,967 577,727 569,030 Operating income 105,429 84,690 198,936 157,054 Financial and other expense/(income), net (9,350) 50 (18,071) (436) Income before tax 114,779 84,640 217,007 157,490 Taxes on income 27,424 19,068 52,711 33,977 Net income $ 87,355 $ 65,572 $ 164,296 $ 123,513 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.03 $ 2.57 $ 1.94 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.99 $ 2.47 $ 1.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,723 63,806 63,831 63,775 Diluted 66,435 66,274 66,548 66,563

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 87,355 $ 65,572 $ 164,296 $ 123,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,033 42,202 83,879 86,483 Share-based compensation 39,314 43,109 84,275 91,293 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (224) 1,254 1,046 5,072 Deferred taxes, net (8,994) (10,248) (16,872) (12,044) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (8,665) (49,596) 8,087 (70,855) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,674) (11,479) (22,046) (40,410) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,435 3,941 5,503 7,883 Trade payables (9,668) 15,354 (10,848) 24,432 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (48,832) (63,560) (49,526) (34,331) Deferred revenue (18,424) (15,718) 14,823 36,631 Operating lease liabilities (3,494) (6,997) (7,401) (11,994) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 1,129 1,151 2,283 2,288 Loss from extinguishment of debt 37 113 37 1,205 Other 1,926 933 2,789 (424) Net cash provided by operating activities 65,254 16,031 260,325 208,742 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,513) (5,301) (17,619) (14,885) Purchase of Investments (121,817) (123,536) (191,359) (221,802) Proceeds from Investments 107,653 79,924 172,552 181,590 Capitalization of internal use software costs (14,491) (13,073) (28,627) (23,744) Other - 276 - 276 Net cash used in investing activities (33,168) (61,710) (65,053) (78,565) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 765 198 1,724 273 Purchase of treasury shares (65,196) (34,070) (129,911) (97,912) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - (376) (1,480) (376) Repayment of debt (1,534) (2,017) (1,534) (20,110) Net cash used in financing activities (65,965) (36,265) (131,201) (118,125) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 546 (5,702) 1,713 (6,639) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,333) (87,646) 65,784 5,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 632,212 $ 471,715 $ 533,095 $ 378,656 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 598,879 $ 384,069 $ 598,879 $ 384,069 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598,079 $ 382,219 $ 598,079 $ 382,219 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 800 $ 1,850 $ 800 $ 1,850 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 598,879 $ 384,069 $ 598,879 $ 384,069

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP revenues $ 581,113 $ 530,581 $ 1,152,972 $ 1,058,010 Non-GAAP revenues $ 581,113 $ 530,581 $ 1,152,972 $ 1,058,010 GAAP cost of revenue $ 189,713 $ 164,924 $ 376,309 $ 331,926 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (19,396) (18,623) (38,765) (37,287) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services - - - (377) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (257) (258) (506) (534) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud - 13 - 28 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,253) (1,741) (4,200) (4,070) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,864) (2,519) (5,748) (5,486) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (140) (134) (278) (266) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 164,803 $ 141,662 $ 326,812 $ 283,934 GAAP gross profit $ 391,400 $ 365,657 $ 776,663 $ 726,084 Gross profit adjustments 24,910 23,262 49,497 47,992 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 416,310 $ 388,919 $ 826,160 $ 774,076 GAAP operating expenses $ 285,971 $ 280,967 $ 577,727 $ 569,030 Research and development (1) (7,783) (7,886) (16,181) (16,401) Sales and marketing (1) (13,055) (13,129) (24,157) (29,398) General and administrative (1) (14,059) (18,086) (35,355) (36,486) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,428) (6,963) (8,943) (15,774) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 36 52 76 105 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 246,682 $ 234,955 $ 493,167 $ 471,076 GAAP financial and other income, net $ (9,350) $ 50 $ (18,071) $ (436) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (1,166) (1,264) (2,320) (3,493) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (578) - (578) - Non-GAAP financial and other income, net (11,094) (1,214) (20,969) (3,929) GAAP taxes on income $ 27,424 $ 19,068 $ 52,711 $ 33,977 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 11,793 12,911 24,101 29,262 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 39,217 $ 31,979 $ 76,812 $ 63,239 GAAP net income $ 87,355 $ 65,572 $ 164,296 $ 123,513 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue - (13) - (28) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,081 25,844 48,214 53,972 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (36) (52) (76) (105) Share-based compensation (1) 40,154 43,495 85,919 92,109 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 1,166 1,264 2,320 3,493 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 578 - 578 - Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (11,793) (12,911) (24,101) (29,262) Non-GAAP net income $ 141,505 $ 123,199 $ 277,150 $ 243,692 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 0.99 $ 2.47 $ 1.86 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 1.86 $ 4.16 $ 3.66 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,435 66,274 66,548 66,563 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,435 66,274 66,548 66,563

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,253 $ 1,741 $ 4,200 $ 4,070 Cost of services revenue 2,864 2,519 5,748 5,486 Cost of product revenue 140 134 278 266 Research and development 7,783 7,886 16,181 16,401 Sales and marketing 13,055 13,129 24,157 29,398 General and administrative 14,059 18,086 35,355 36,486 $ 40,154 $ 43,495 $ 85,919 $ 92,107

