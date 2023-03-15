NICE Surpasses Milestone of 1 Million Agents on CXone

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that CXone, the industry’s leading CX native cloud platform, has more than 1,000,000 agents and supervisors using the full breadth of its functionality. CXone provides leading organizations with full CXi (customer experience interactions) capabilities, creating seamless customer journeys across self and human service. The company reported its full year 2022 financial results in February.

Recent business highlights include:

- Surpassing 1 million agents on CXone

- Cloud revenue of $1.3 billion and total revenue of $2.2 billion

- A record win rate, leading to a record number of new customer acquisitions and partner onboardings

- 10X growth in digital interactions

- Industry leading 31.8% Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

- $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

- Continued global expansion growing to 19 regions, serving over 150 countries

- Continued investment in innovation with more than 2,600 R&D professionals

- The only CX cloud provider with full FedRamp certification enabling 150 of leading state and government organizations and divisions

NICE continues to secure market-leading positions across all market reports in CCaaS, conversational AI, innovation, WEM, digital and customer experience. NICE is the only vendor named a leader by Gartner for both workforce engagement management and Contact Center as a Service. Other recent wins include:

- Launching the industry’s first conversational CX with ChatGPT-enabled CXone, a groundbreaking innovation in conversational AI

- A Leader in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center

- A Winner of the 2023 BIG Innovation Award for Customer Experience Advancements

- A Digital Transformation Partner by the 2023 Global Banking and Finance Awards

"We are proud to report this significant milestone crossing 1 million agents using CXone, while continuing to deliver strong results, maintaining our market-leading position,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "Our profitable growth momentum allows us to continuously invest and drive innovation for our customers. Today, organizations are more than ever looking to partner with an experienced, viable vendor that can take them to the next generation of CX and we are proud to be able to do that with CXone.”

