NICE Unveils CXone Mpower, The Ultimate CX-Aware AI Offering, Providing Continuous, Memory-Driven Human and AI Collaboration

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of CXone Mpower, bringing the entirety of CXone together with Copilot, Autopilot and Actions to create the world’s first and only CX-aware AI platform. CXone Mpower harnesses new and proprietary AI, including continuous experience memory and CX awareness, to bridge the experience perception gap between what organizations can deliver and what customers expect.

By injecting contextual insights at precise moments across the customer journey and utilizing interconnected data and applications to inform optimal outcomes, organizations can thrive in today's customer-centric landscape.

Delivering a competitive edge for CX

CXone Mpower responds to organizations’ demand for a complete CX AI offering. It unlocks the force multiplier effect of CX AI by addressing the following three mission-critical areas for CX organizations:

Immediate Augmentation: With smart, memory-driven AI, CXone Mpower supercharges employee performance with copilot and automation capabilities, injecting augmented intelligence across employee workflows to enable employees to work smarter and faster, but not harder.

Advanced Skillability: CXone Mpower enables dynamic skill transfer between humans and AI through "skillability" and reverse-prompting. Infusing automated intelligence into CX operations, CXone Mpower enables virtual agents to understand consumer intents, remember their preferences and resolve issues with even greater cognitive awareness and efficiency as top-performing employees.

Fully Aware Proactive Service: CXone Mpower connects to every touchpoint and application in an organization to achieve full perception. It transforms operational norms with full CX-awareness to provide personalization at scale by proactively recommending actions, optimizing processes, and devising creative solutions.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, "CXone Mpower is the holy grail of CX. It lets businesses achieve it all. This is a culmination of the relentless innovation NICE has driven in the last decade, bringing all our solutions together in a single, transformative offering. CXone Mpower is a rich convergence of CXone’s interaction-centric platform, our best-of-breed solutions and Enlighten’s purpose-built AI for CX, supercharging employees, driving super AI-powered interactions and exponentially boosting overall performance.”

Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst, Metrigy, said, "Metrigy’s research validates the need for an offering like CXone Mpower. CX leaders don’t want AI in siloes; they want it to move effortlessly through workflows and customer journeys. In 2023, 30% of customer interactions flowed back and forth between agent and AI; that’s projected to rise to 54% by 2026. This is where CXone Mpower will shine. By continuously improving AI at all touchpoints, both in real-time and historically, customer satisfaction and agent productivity will improve significantly.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

