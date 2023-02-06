NICE Voice of Customer Placed First Overall on Frost Radar Growth Index

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced top placement in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar Voice of Customer report for 2022. With over 50 global industry participants, NICE was selected based on technology innovation, relevancy, scalability, integration capabilities, ease of use, security, partner networks, and acquisitions. NICE ranked high on Frost’s growth and innovation rating thanks to an expansive range of services that align well with the Company’s voice of customer solutions and continued focus on investments in R&D, predictive and prescriptive real-time analytics, and actionability.

NICE has displayed agility in the market with strategic investments in AI, agent empowerment, digital engagement, and self-service. VoC innovation is exhibited through CXone Feedback Management, providing businesses with the flexibility and control to analyze and act on all types of feedback for an adaptive CX program, Enlighten AI which analyzes customer sentiment and agent behavior, and Interaction Analytics which provides advanced capabilities that can be used with any call recording solution. Ease of use is portrayed with the DEVone program, which allows third-party software providers to integrate with the CXone platform for workforce optimization (WFO) to a full-suite contact center.

"The Frost Radar displays the companies that are instrumental in advancing the industry into the future and we are thrilled to see NICE named first overall in VoC growth,” says, Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "Our continued focus on improving the customer experience journey with seamless, digital interactions drives our growth and innovations to provide an exceptional experience for every interaction.”

