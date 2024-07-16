NICE’s NTR-X Compliance Recording and Assurance Secures Transactable Solution Status in Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), announced today that its NTR-X Compliance Recording and Assurance Solution has secured transactable solution status in Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. NICE NTR-X, a fully integrated, cloud-ready, next-generation compliance recording and assurance solution, is part of NICE Compliancentral, the industry’s first end-to-end communication and trade compliance suite.

NICE NTR-X and all other Compliancentral solutions are now available for purchase through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource. As an eligible solution on Azure Marketplace, NICE NTR-X and Compliancentral software customers can leverage the benefit of their pretax purchase contributing 100% towards their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure.

"The continued NICE partnership and collaboration with Microsoft, along with NICE’s new status as a transactable solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, accelerates time to market and value for customers seeking to boost their compliance recording and assurance capabilities," said Chris Wooten, EVP, Vertical Markets, NICE. "This is a competitive differentiator because not only do we offer NTR-X, our all-in-one Compliance Recording and Assurance platform, as transactable, we also offer Compliancentral, the industry’s first end-to-end communication and trade compliance suite. During these uncertain times, we’re incredibly proud to be providing financial firms with the broadest and deepest compliance coverage available."

NICE Compliancentral unifies communications capture, archiving and surveillance into a single, robust cloud compliance platform, thereby eliminating costly integrations and ensuring interoperability. Consisting of three integrated solutions, Compliancentral also includes ARCHIVE-X, which securely stores all regulated employee communications data in a single application for records lifecycle management and regulatory records retention, and SURVEIL-X Communication, which offers one surveillance solution to monitor all regulated employee communications to effectively spot misconduct at its source and eliminate regulatory risk.

