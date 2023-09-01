|
01.09.2023 22:15:00
NIKE, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.
The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 19, 2023.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com/. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/ and follow Nike on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901421016/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen
|13:04
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.08.23
|Nike Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.23
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.08.23
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.23
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:04
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.08.23
|Nike Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.23
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.08.23
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.23
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:04
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.08.23
|Nike Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.23
|Nike Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.23
|Nike Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.23
|Nike Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.23
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.06.23
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.06.22
|Nike Hold
|HSBC
|20.09.22
|Nike Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nike Inc.
|94,76
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.