|
21.11.2023 22:15:00
NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.
The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://investors.nike.com/. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 11, 2024.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https://investors.nike.com/. Individuals can also visit https://about.nike.com/ and follow Nike on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121958589/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
|8 490,00
|2,04%
|Nike Inc.
|99,06
|-0,03%