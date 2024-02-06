Nintendo 9-month Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) on Tuesday reported that its nine-month net profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 18 percent to 408.04 billion Japanese yen or 350.48 yen per share from 346.23 billion yen or 297.05 yen per share last year.

Operating income improved 13.1% to 464.41 billion yen from 410.54 billion yen a year ago.

Sales were 1.39 trillion yen, up 7.7 % from previous year's 1.30 trillion yen.

Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, the company now forecast a net profit of 440 billion yen or 377.93 yen per share, up 1.7 percent from last year. The company previously expected net profit of 420 billion yen or 360.75 yen per share, a decline of 3 percent from last year.

Operating income is now expected to be at 510 billion yen, higher than earlier projection of 500 billion yen, and up 1.1 percent from previous year's 504.375 billion yen.

Nintendo now anticipates sales of 1.63 trillion yen, up from previous outlook of 1.58 trillion yen, and up 1.8 percent from last year. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the company had generated sales of 1.601 trillion yen.

