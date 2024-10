NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2024 Delivery Update

Company Achieved New Record-High Quarterly Deliveries ONVO L60 started deliveries in late September 2024 21,181 vehicles were delivered in September 2024, increasing by 35.4% year-over-year 61,855 vehicles were delivered in the three months ended September 2024, increasing by 11.6% year-over-year Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer