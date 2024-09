Nio Is About to Shift Into a Higher Gear

If you've been along for the Nio (NYSE: NIO) investment ride since the beginning, it hasn't been for the faint of heart. There have been wild ups and downs, bankruptcy rumors, and capital raises. Despite all the twists and turns, it was easy to buy into the early hype, especially considering China's electric vehicle (EV) market is years ahead of the United States' and Nio's luxury vehicles are well-received by consumers.Now, the company might be kicking things into a higher gear -- let's dig in.Speaking of ups and downs, despite plunging 54% during the first half of 2024, Nio just turned in an excellent second-quarter earnings result. Here are some of the highlights before we look at how the company could shift into a higher gear. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool