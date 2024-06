Nio Stock Could Still Double, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Good news for (new) Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock investors! Yesterday, Nio announced its first-quarter 2024 earnings results, and Nio stock promptly sold off. Shares of the Chinese automaker are down more than 8% since earnings came out. That means that -- as long as you think Nio stock is a buy -- the stock is now selling at a discount.And according to Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung, this is exactly how you should be looking at this news. Nio reported delivering just over 30,000 automobiles in Q1 2024, a 3% decline year over year -- which obviously isn't a great way to start off an earnings report. Revenues declined 7%, and the company reported a net loss of $718 million. Those obviously aren't great ways to continue an earnings report.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel