|
01.11.2023 11:48:06
NiSource Reaffirms 2023 NOEPS Guidance; Introduces 2024 NOEPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reiterated 2023 non-GAAP NOEPS to be in the upper half of the $1.54-1.60 range. In 2024, the company expects non-GAAP NOEPS to be in the range of $1.68-1.72.
NiSource is also extending its plan to 2028 with non-GAAP NOEPS growth expected to be 6-8% annually, driven by $16 billion 2024-28 base plan capital expenditures and 8-10% annual 2023-28 rate base growth. The company noted that this increases the capital expenditures projected over the next 5-year window by $1 billion.
Third quarter bottom line totaled $77.0 million, or $0.17 per share compared with $52.0 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter. Non-GAAP net operating earnings available to shareholders was $83.7 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $44.6 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period of 2022. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nisource Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Nisource-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nisource von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Nisource-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Nisource-Investition von vor einem Jahr gelohnt? (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Nisource-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nisource von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Nisource-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Nisource eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Nisource-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Nisource abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.23
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)